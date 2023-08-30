Ghosi bypoll will impact 2024 polls, says Akhilesh

August 30, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on August 29 said the Ghosi bypoll was not just an Assembly byelection, but would also impact the 2024 parliamentary polls.

The SP president said the BJP candidate had betrayed Ghosi’s common voters and it was time for the electorate to teach him a lesson.

“Ghosi bypoll is not just an ordinary assembly election. This is a message for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All parties are supporting the SP nominee. The decision of these parties will change politics in the country. The INDIA alliance is united,” said Mr. Yadav, while addressing an election meeting in support of the party candidate Sudhakar Singh in Ghosi.

BJP candidate ‘selfish’

The SP president said the BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan was selfish and asked voters to teach him a lesson. “The BJP candidate is an escapist. He joined the BJP for his own selfish gain. He betrayed the voters of Ghosi and destroyed . their faith in democracy. For this they will teach him a lesson,” said the SP president. He said the people of Ghosi would carry the SP nominee to vistory by a huge margin.

The bypoll, scheduled for September 5, is a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the SP. The BJP has chosen Dara Singh Chauhan, an Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader who resigned as SP MLA from the seat on July 15 necessitating the byelection. The SP candidate is Sudhakar Singh, who represented Ghosi between 2012-17 in the Vidhan Sabha.

The bypoll is crucial because of the political dynamics in the state with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) joining hands with the BJP, and opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) block taking shape which includes both the SP and Congress. Amid talk of more MLAs of the SP being in touch with the BJP, the bypoll result will also have bearing on these leaders’ future .

