Ghazipur clash: FIR registered against 200 BKU workers

Those who damaged vehicles and created ruckus are being identified through video footage

A day after the clash between the farmers and the BJP workers at the Ghazipur border, the Ghaziabad police registered an FIR against 200 unidentified workers of the Bhartiya Kisan Union. Police sources said those who damaged the vehicles and created ruckus were being identified through video footage.

The FIR was registered under Sections 147, 148, 223, 352, 427 and 506 of IPC on the complaint of Amit Valmiki, newly appointed general secretary of the State BJP. Mr. Valmiki said the protesters not only damaged the party vehicles but also used casteist slurs against him.

It was during his welcome at the Ghazipur border that the clash broke out on Wednesday.

Dharmendra Malik, media in-charge of the BKU, said it was unfortunate no action was taken against those who attacked the farmers at the spot which has been their home for the last seven months. “It is an attempt to crush our peaceful movement. Farmers will picket police stations across the State if action is not taken against the culprits.”

Mr. Malik said the BJP was trying to make it a caste issue but the Valmiki community had shown solidarity with farmers by reaching Sisauli in large numbers.

The BKU national spokesperson took an aggressive stance as nobody who would try to sabotage our movement would be spared. He reiterated that farmers responded only after the BJP workers tried to seize control of the stage built on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Wednesday.

Late in the evening, a counter FIR was registered against identified persons under Sections 147, 303, 504 and 506 of the IPC on the complaint of Bijendera Singh, president of the Ghaziabad unit of the BKU.