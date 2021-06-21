Ghaziabad police to send another notice to Twitter in elderly man assault case

The police had lodged an FIR against Twitter and several journalists for sharing the video and allegedly trying to spread discord between communities.

The Ghaziabad police were planning to send another notice to Twitter India in connection with the video of an elderly Muslim man who claimed he was beaten up and made to chant “Jai Shri Ram”, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said on Monday.

The police had lodged an FIR against Twitter and several journalists for sharing the video and allegedly trying to spread discord between communities. Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari was sent a notice on June 17 to appear at the Loni Border police station within a week in connection with the case.

The SP said Twitter’s response had been to offer to appear via video call. The police were working on “fresh information” and certain “queries” in the case.

“We will be sending another notice today [Monday] or tomorrow [Tuesday],” he told The Hindu.

Twitter India’s head of policy communications Pallavi Walia said “We have no comment to share”, when asked about the notice and reply.