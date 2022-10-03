Get ready for another agitation, Satya Pal Malik tells farmers

The former Meghalaya Governor charged the central government with conspiring against farmers

A day after he completed his tenure as Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik targeted the central government. Addressing a farmer panchayat in the Gonda area of Aligarh in Western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Mr. Malik charged Delhi with conspiring against farmers. He said the government backtracked on its promise of giving a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price of crops and taking back the cases filed against farmers during the agitation against the farm laws.

He appealed to the farmers to get ready for another agitation against the government. “They have their eyes on our food, land, and employment. Time doesn’t stand for anybody, if you don’t stand today, you will keep begging for years,” he said, adding he would be forever present to raise farmers’ issues.

Talking about his tenure as a Governor in Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, and Goa, he said whenever he raise issues of corruption, he was transferred. “The PM chose to support corruption but not me.”

Earlier speaking to reporters, Mr. Malik said he would not fight elections but he was ready to share the stage with political parties for farmers’ interests. “Without a legal guarantee of MSP, farmers’ interests could not be protected.” Expressing empathy for Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh, he said he would do whatever is possible for him. Earlier in Hapur, he said, “The RLD is my party. I started my career at Bhartiya Kisan Dal. We will go to Shamli on a later date.” BKD was founded by former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, the grandfather of Mr Singh.

This came after a scheduled joint meeting of Mr. Singh and Malik was cancelled in Shamli after Mr. Malik cited that Section 144 was in place. The RLD supporters had said that the administration didn’t stop RLD panchayats even when COVID was raging in the region and questioned the commitment of Mr. Malik. “It is we, the RLD and the Bharatiya Kisan Union, who have been fighting for farmers’ issues. It seems Malik sahib feels he could alone bring in the farmers to panchayats. Let him try, we are with him,” said a senior RLD leader. It came after Mr. Malik told a television channel that he would not like to stand under any party’s flag.

On Sunday, the thinly-attended panchayat was called by local farmer leaders and former MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Bijendra Singh.

Late on Sunday, the RLD president welcomed the remarks of Mr. Malik. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “I welcome the kind words of Mr Malik about me. He has worked closely with Chaudhary Charan Singh and Chaudhary Ajit Singh and every moment of that period is memorable.”