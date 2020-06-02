Generate jobs for unemployed youth: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said amid gloomy economic situation followed by COVID-19 pandemic, the State government should extend a helping hand to its people. Instead, it’s working to add to their woes.

“The government is retrenching employees even during the time of a pandemic. Efforts are being made to cancel nine categories of recruitments, including trained graduate teachers (TGT) in English. Besides, post graduate teachers (PGT) Sanskrit candidates are not being given any joining date. Unemployment figure in the State had reached a high rate of 43%... This figure is expected to increase further,” alleged Mr. Hooda at a press conference in Kurukshetra.

The Leader of Opposition said data from Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE) and other sources indicate that there has been an increase in unemployment across both urban and rural areas as many employed persons have lost their jobs. “Youth must be given more jobs to overcome the current difficult situation but he government is instead working in opposite direction by planning to retrench people,” said Mr Hooda.

Mr. Hooda alleged that no relief has been given to small and medium scale industries to ensure that they are able to provide some support and relief to their employees. “State government failed to put up a firm stand in the apex court regarding appointment of 1983 Physical Training Instructors, admitted during the Congress government, which is why the court has decided to quash their appointments. “The government should now use its legislative powers to protect their employment. During the Congress regime, court had ordered the removal of thousands of guest teachers from the job, but the then government used its legislative powers to protect their employment,” he said.

Paddy cultivation

Mr. Hooda said while the government withdrew its decision of paddy ban after a sustained campaign by the farmers and Opposition parties, yet the ban on cultivation of paddy on Panchayati land continues. “The government should withdraw the ban on paddy cultivation on Panchayati land as well. Instead of imposing restrictions on farmers and Panchayats, the government should resume a project like Dadupur-Nalvi to conserve groundwater,” he added.

The former Chief Minister said that groundwater need to take steps to recharge groundwater. “Rather than running schemes that would recharge ground water in deficit areas, the government is looking at shutting down projects like Dadupur-Nalvi and cutting down grants for drip irrigation and drip pipelines. This time the monsoon is expected to last longer, so arrangements should be made to store rain water in advance,” he said.

Hitting out at the government on alleged liquor scam, Mr. Hooda said the situation is such that a new scam is unfolding even before investigations got started in the old scam. “The contractors are selling liquor at an arbitrary rate. The government has increased the rate by ₹10 to ₹50 per bottle but the contractors are overcharging ₹200 to ₹400 per bottle. Liquor shops have not put up a rate list and there no billing and no investigation,” said Mr. Hooda.