Gene editing helping to create resilient, high-yield rice without foreign DNA: IARI

Guidelines for non-transgenic gene edited plants pending with GEAC since January 2020

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute may be one of the bodies tasked with investigating allegations that unauthorised genetically modified (GM) rice was exported to Europe, but the institute itself has moved its own rice research beyond this kind of GM technology using genes from another organism. Instead, the IARI is in the process of developing resilient and high-yield rice varieties using the gene editing techniques which won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, and which have already been approved for export to many countries.

The IARI hopes to have such varieties in the hands of the Indian farmers by 2024. However, the proposal for Indian regulators to consider this technique as equivalent to conventional breeding methods, since it does not involve any introduction of foreign DNA, has been pending with the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee for almost two years.

The IARI has previously worked on golden rice, a traditional GM variety which inserted genes from other organisms into the rice plant, but ended trials over five years ago due to agronomic issues, said Director AK Singh. India has not approved any GM food crop for commercial cultivation.

Precision and efficiency

The Institute has now moved to newer technologies such as Site Directed Nuclease (SDN) 1 and 2, which aim to bring precision and efficiency into the breeding process using gene editing tools to directly alter the genomic code.

“In this case, you are just tweaking a gene that is already there in the plant, without bringing in any gene from outside. When a protein comes from an outside organism, then you need to test for safety. But in this case, this protein is right there in the plant, and is being changed a little bit, just as nature does through mutation,” he said. “But it is much faster and far more precise than natural mutation or conventional breeding methods which involve trial and error and multiple breeding cycles. It is potentially a new Green Revolution.”

A research coalition under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which includes the IARI, is in the process of developing rice varieties which are drought-tolerant, salinity-tolerant and high-yielding using these techniques. They could potentially be ready for commercial cultivation within three years, said Dr. Singh.

However, the draft guidelines for such gene-edited plants have been stuck with the GEAC for almost two years. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, a group of senior scientists calling themselves the India Agriculture Advancement Group (IAAG) expressed concern over the “inordinate delay”.

A senior official said the guidelines had been submitted to the GEAC in January 2020, after an extended public consultation and expert review process under the aegis of the Department of Biotechnology and approval from its Review Committee on Genetic Manipulations.

Open field trials

“The SDN 1 and SDN 2 categories of genome edited plants do not contain any foreign DNA when they are taken to the open field trials,” said the IAAG letter, which argued against further consultation with State Governments. Signatories include the former heads of the ICAR, the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Indian Institute of Science.

“The U.S., Canada, Australia and Japan are among the countries which have already approved the SDN 1 and 2 technologies as not akin to GM, so such varieties of rice can be exported without any problem,” said Dr. Singh. The European Food Safety Authority has also submitted its opinion that these technologies do not need the same level of safety assessment as traditional GM plants, though the European Union is yet to accept the recommendation, he said.