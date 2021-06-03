Gen. Naravane, J&K L-G Sinha discuss security situation in Union Territory

SRINAGAR

03 June 2021 10:13 IST

Army chief is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Army chief General Manoj Naravane, who is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on June 2 discussed the Union Territory’s security scenario with Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

“The L-G and the Army chief discussed the recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of J&K. Discussions were also held on several internal and external security-related issues and their effective management,” a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

The L-G stressed on the high importance of maintaining a close synergy between the Army and other security forces to meet security challenges.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sinha also lauded the Army’s role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K, besides extending necessary support and complementing the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of Coronavirus, the spokesman said.

The Army chief was accompanied by Lt. Gen Y.K Joshi, Northern Army Commander, and Lt. Gen. D.P. Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps.