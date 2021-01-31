Gehlot urges PM to hold talks with farmers

JAIPUR

Rajasthan CM also condemns the violence at Red Fort and elsewhere

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold “direct talks” with the farmers protesting against the Centre’s agriculture sector laws in order to resolve the issue in the aftermath of the violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

Mr. Gehlot expressed concern over the stalemate, while condemning the violence at Red Fort and elsewhere.

Speaking to reporters at an event marking the launch of a health insurance scheme here, Mr. Gehlot said the NDA government still had an opportunity to correct its stance and reverse the decision on the controversial farm legislations.

“There is nothing wrong with changing the decisions. Such situations do arise in a democracy... It should not be made a prestige point,” he said.

While asking for an early decision in the matter, Mr. Gehlot said a prolonged agitation by the farmers was neither desirable nor in the interest of the country. “The government did not allow a debate on the Bills in the Parliament. Now the clashes are happening at the behest of BJP leaders who are instigating the villagers to attack the farmers. This is unfair.”

The CM also questioned the NDA government’s unwillingness to order a judicial inquiry into the violence in the national capital. A fair probe would expose the anti-social elements which indulged in the rampage and vitiated the atmosphere, he said, adding that the farmers had protested peacefully for about 70 days.

Revamped scheme

The health insurance scheme was launched after renaming the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme as the Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme. The revamped scheme will provide health care benefits to about 1.10 crore families in the State and include COVID-19 care and haemodialysis in its purview.