Gehlot tests positive for second time

He had earlier tested positive on April 29, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the second time he has contracted the virus. He had earlier tested positive on April 29, 2021.

Mr. Gehlot said his symptoms were “very light” and he was not having any difficulty.

In a tweet, Mr. Gehlot, 70, requested all of those who came into contact with him during the day to isolate themselves and undergo COVID-19 test. His son Vaibhav Gehlot, who is Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president, also tested positive on Wednesday.

Last time, the Chief Minister had continued to work in isolation from his official residence while taking treatment. On Thursday, Mr. Gehlot addressed a press conference at the party headquarters with PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra before he received the COVID-19 test report.

‘Follow protocols’

Mr. Gehlot called upon the general public to follow all health protocols, while pointing out that people were being careless in the belief that the Omicron variant of the virus was not fatal. “Experts are of the opinion that the problems after recovery from Omicron can be as severe as was the case with earlier variants,” he said.