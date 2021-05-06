Other States

Gehlot targets Modi government over fuel price rise after Assembly polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File Photo.  

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over rise in fuel prices after the completion of assembly elections in five states.

He said the central government should reduce the tax on petrol and diesel and give relief to the “already troubled” people.

The Chief Minister stressed that as long as the Assembly elections were underway in five states, the Modi government did not make any changes in the prices of petrol and diesel while crude oil prices were changing daily in the international market.

“As soon as the results of the elections came, the central government increased the price of petrol and diesel and started putting burden on the people who are already affected by the pandemic,” he tweeted.

“The Modi government is charging many times more tax on diesel, petrol than the UPA government, due to which inflation is continuously increasing,” he said.

In one of the steepest increase since daily price revision was started, petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise as oil companies raised rates for the third straight day to pass on to consumers the increase in international oil prices.

Petrol price in Delhi was increased to ₹ 90.99 per litre from ₹ 90.74 while diesel rates went up to ₹ 81.42 a litre from ₹ 81.12, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Comments
Related Articles

Former Union Minister Matang Sinh dies of COVID-19 complications

Central team in W.B. within 24 hours of new govt, BJP should accept people’s verdict: Mamata

In Maharashtra’s rural hinterland, a struggle to secure COVID-19 vaccines

Chhattisgarh government suspends COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group

Kejriwal expresses gratitude after Delhi receives surplus oxygen

Coronavirus | Goa govt. cancels permission for film, television serial shootings

Union Minister Muraleedharan alleges 'TMC goons' attacked his convoy in West Bengal

Burial of Manipur COVID-19 victim opposed

MHA asks W.B. Governor for report on law and order in State

Political slugfest begins in Maharashtra over Maratha quota

HC allows IPS officer’s statement recording after Maharashtra assures no arrest

BSP performance encouraging despite official machinery misuse in Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls: Mayawati

Forty six people held for taking out procession to ‘eradicate COVID-19’

Dabholkar murder case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Vikram Bhave

Himachal Pradesh HC refuses bail for rape accused, says some men fail to understand when a girl says ‘no’

Central team arrives in West Bengal to take stock of post-poll violence

Assam BJP dissolves minority cell after poor performance in Muslim-dominated seats

Ajit Singh, an engineer-turned-politician who drew strength from rural Uttar Pradesh

RLD chief Ajit Singh passes away due to COVID-19 complications

4 Al-Badr militants trapped in Shopian, operation on: Police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 5:26:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gehlot-targets-modi-government-over-fuel-price-rise-after-assembly-polls/article34498689.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY