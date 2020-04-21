Gehlot takes up package issue with Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday took up the issue of release of a package for the States to help them tackle the COVID-19 pandemic with the Centre, while pointing out that the States had made use of their resources in controlling the spread of the disease. The financial condition of States had deteriorated with the revenue collection plummeting during the lockdown, he said.

Mr. Gehlot raised the matter before a five-member Central team visiting Jaipur to study the measures being taken to control the pandemic. He demanded an additional 2% credit limit to the States from the Net Credit Limit and moratorium of three months in the payment of instalments due to the Reserve Bank of India and other financial institutions.

Mr. Gehlot later told reporters that the Centre should release more wheat to ensure the supply of foodgrains to everyone in need, irrespective of their inclusion in the government’s schemes, during the present crisis. “The Food Corporation of India’s reserves are full of wheat stocks. The rabi crop harvesting has also been completed... There should be no issue in the release of wheat.”

Mr. Gehlot said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the request to facilitate the return of migrants from Rajasthan stranded in other States because of the lockdown. A large number of labourers, employees in firms, traders and shopkeepers living in other States were facing difficulties and wanted to come back to their home.

The Chief Minister said he was still waiting for the response from Mr. Shah, who had told him that he would take a decision by Tuesday. Referring to the students of coaching institutions in Kota, Mr. Gehlot said that after Uttar Pradesh, States like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand had agreed to take them back, though Bihar and West Bengal were unwilling to make arrangements for their return during the lockdown.

159 new cases

Meanwhile, the tally of COVID-19 positive persons in Rajasthan increases to 1,735 with the detection of 159 cases from 12 districts on Tuesday. The highest number of 72 patients were found in Jaipur.