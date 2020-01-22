Other States

Gehlot takes up guar gum issue with Centre

Ashok Gehlot seeks a scheme for its research and development

Rajasthan has taken up the issue of export of guar gum with the Centre for the benefit of farmers producing guar beans in western parts of the State. The State government has urged the Centre to remove bottlenecks in the export of the commodity and make arrangements for tests, research and certification of guar gum.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal pointing out that the prices of guar gum had dropped in the international market with its cheaper alternatives being manufactured elsewhere. “This has led to a decrease in income for the farmers and they are shifting away from the guar bean cultivation,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot requested the Union Minister to formulate a scheme for research and development of gaur gum and said the State government had already allotted land in Jodhpur to set up a national-level institution for the purpose.

