Gehlot shifts attention to governance issues

Crucial Assembly session on Aug. 14

Making use of the brief hiatus in political activities, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has shifted attention to the governance issues and initiated a direct dialogue with the Zila Parishad officials for monitoring the progress of rural development schemes. Mr. Gehlot said the major employment crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic would also be addressed.

Ahead of the crucial State Assembly session beginning on August 14, when a floor test is likely to be conducted to prove the government’s majority, the Congress MLAs supporting Mr. Gehlot and the ousted Deputy CM Sachin Pilot are sequestered at different locations. Both the factions are keen on securing their numbers.

Mr. Gehlot reviewed the progress of various schemes of the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department and the Public Works Department here on Thursday and Friday. Both these departments were earlier under the control of Mr. Pilot, who also held the Science & Technology and Statistics portfolios before he was sacked last month.

Mr. Gehlot said the schemes for village development should be implemented effectively in order to strengthen rural economy. The schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and National Rural Livelihood Mission, launched during the UPA regime, had proved to be a boon during the pandemic, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the Zila Parishad officials through videoconferencing to ensure better marketing of products prepared by the self-help groups, which could be linked with various online platforms. Besides, the approval of works under the local area development schemes of MPs and MLAs would be issued within 45 days, he said.