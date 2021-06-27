Gehlot seeks PM’s help in vaccine supply to Rajasthan

State can vaccinate 15 lakh people daily, he writes to Mr. Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal intervention to ensure adequate supply of coronavirus vaccines to the State to prevent a possible third wave.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said the State has created a capacity to vaccinate over 15 lakh people a day, but the pace of inoculation drive is limited to the extent of supplies received from the Centre. “The daily average of vaccine doses received since the start of vaccination drive for 18 years plus has been 3 to 4 lakh only,” Mr. Gehlot said.

He said that following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and vaccination are the only ways to effectively counter the threat of coronavirus. “For ensuring 100% vaccination to prevent the third wave and to ensure that people are able to resume their livelihood related activities, I urge you to intervene personally and direct the concerned to ensure adequate supply of vaccines for the State,” Mr. Gehlot said in his letter.

Situation better

He said the current COVID-19 situation in the State is relatively better with cases coming down sharply, but also mentioned the second wave had a far greater impact in Rajasthan.

He also said Rajasthan is among the best performer in the vaccination drive. Over 2.36 crore people have already been vaccinated in the State and over 70 lakh people would be due for their second dose by the end of July, he said.