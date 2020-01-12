Gehlot seeks judicial probe into JNU case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned the role of police in the violence that erupted on JNU campus last week and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

He alleged that masked goons entered the university premises on January 5 under police supervision to strike terror and that police personnel provided safe passage for escape to the attackers. “Police escorted masked goons. Officers should have been terminated for this,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said a judicial inquiry should be conducted as to who directed the police to escort the goons. He said the attack on the students was an example of democracy in danger. “The Prime Minister should give an answer,” he said.