Coronavirus | Ensure ‘equitable resources’ to fight pandemic: Gehlot tells Modi

JAIPUR

24 April 2021 01:04 IST

Rajasthan discriminated against, CM says in meeting with Prime Minister

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sought an “equitable allocation” of resources by the Centre for better management of COVID-19, while alleging that the State was being discriminated against in the supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir. The life-saving medicines should be allocated in proportion to the number of active infection cases, he said.

“The entire nation should remain united, rising above politics, in this hour of crisis,” Mr. Gehlot said at a video-conference meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers. Mr. Gehlot said the Centre should give the highest priority to saving the lives in its COVID-19 management and ensure systematic supply of resources to the States.

Mr. Gehlot said though Rajasthan had more active cases than several other States, it was given only 26,500 Remdesivir injections on April 21 as part of immediate allocation. The BJP-ruled Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh were distributed 1.63 lakh and 92,200 injections respectively despite both of them having fewer active cases.

No attention had been paid to the ratio of active cases in the supply of liquid oxygen as well, Mr. Gehlot said. The Union government should also formulate a definite plan for making the diagnostic test kits available in sufficient numbers to ensure proper treatment of patients, he added.

According to the data released by the Rajasthan government, the State has been allocated 205 metric tonnes of oxygen which stands to 1.64 cubic metre per active case, when calculated with the 96,366 active cases till April 21. On the other hand, Gujarat with 84,126 active cases was allocated 975 MT oxygen, which is 544.15% higher than Rajasthan.

Mr. Gehlot also raised the issue of uniform pricing for COVID-19 vaccines and free inoculation to all those above the age of 18 years. “It will not be right that the elderly get the vaccine free and the youngsters have to pay for it,” Mr. Gehlot said, while asking for free vaccination for the people of all age groups, especially since a provision of ₹35,000 crore had been made by the Centre for the purpose.

The State government on Friday issued new guidelines for breaking the chain of infection and imposed strict week-end restrictions to control commercial activities and traffic on roads, in view of the increasing number of positive cases. Only the grocery, vegetable, fruit and milk shops will be allowed to open for limited hours and no journey by private vehicles will permitted between the districts, except for emergency and essential services.