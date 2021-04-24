Gehlot seeks equitable resource allocation during pandemic

‘Rajasthan being discriminated against in oxygen supply’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sought an “equitable allocation” of resources by the Centre for better management of COVID-19, while alleging that the State was being discriminated against in the supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir. The life-saving medicines should be allocated in proportion to the number of active infection cases, he said.

“The entire nation should remain united, rising above politics, in this hour of crisis,” Mr. Gehlot said at a video-conference meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers. He said the Centre should give the highest priority to saving the lives in its COVID-19 management and ensure systematic supply of resources to the States.

Mr. Gehlot said though Rajasthan had more active cases than several other States, it was given only 26,500 Remdesivir injections on April 21 as part of immediate allocation. The BJP-ruled Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh were distributed 1.63 lakh and 92,200 injections respectively despite both of them having less numbers of active cases.

No attention had been paid to the ratio of active cases in the supply of liquid oxygen as well, Mr. Gehlot said. The Union government should also formulate a definite plan for making the diagnostic test kits available in sufficient numbers to ensure proper treatment of patients, he added.

‘Under allocation’

According to the data released by the Rajasthan government, the State has been allocated 205 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen which stands to 1.64 cubic metre per active case, when calculated with the 96,366 active cases till April 21. On the other hand, Gujarat with 84,126 active cases was allocated 975 MT oxygen, which is 544.15% higher than Rajasthan.