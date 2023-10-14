Hurt by remarks of new Public Service Commission member, says Gehlot

October 14, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday defended the State government’s decision to appoint two retired Army officers to the public employment bodies, but said he was hurt by the “casteist remarks” made by one of them. The remarks of Lt. Col. (retired) Kesari Singh went viral on social media after his appointment recently.

Lt. Col. (retired) Singh was among the three members of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission appointed shortly before the Model Code of Conduct for the November 25 State Assembly election came into force earlier this week. Besides, Major General Alok Raj was appointed chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.

Mr. Gehlot said both the former Army officers were appointed with a view to maintaining credibility of institutions in the wake of the recent incidents of papers leaks during the government recruitment examinations. However, a similar situation prevailed in several States and the papers were leaked even in the Army and judiciary, he said.

“While our government carried out the historic task of creating 3 lakh jobs, which is probably the highest in the country, some instances of paper leaks also came to light. Because of this, the government took the initiative for appointing the officers with the military background in the public employment institutions,” Mr. Gehlot posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Chief Minister said neither the two officers had applied for the posts nor did anyone make a recommendation for them. Any person having served in the Army was expected to serve the country irrespective of caste, religion and class, he said, adding that the soldiers were treated with respect in the society.

However, certain remarks made by Lt. Col. (retired) Singh in connection with a caste and an individual were not in good taste and were painful and unfortunate, said Mr. Gehlot. “I am deeply hurt by his comments,” Mr. Gehlot said, without clarifying if Lt. Col. (retired) Singh would continue to hold the office. Jat Mahasabha president Rajaram has demanded cancellation of his appointment.

Lt. Col. (retired) Singh, who belongs to Nagaur district’s Makrana tehsil, took voluntary retirement after serving in the Army for 21 years. He has been active in social and political circles in the region and was a claimant for the Congress ticket for the Assembly election from Makrana constituency.