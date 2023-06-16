Gehlot releases ₹175 crore for death of cows due to lumpy skin disease

June 16, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - JAIPUR

Extending the benefit under the flagship Kamdhenu Livestock Insurance Scheme, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday transferred ₹40,000 each to the bank accounts of over 41,000 cattle rearers who lost their milch animals to the lumpy skin disease.

Rajasthan has become the first State in the country to give compensation for the death of cows because of the viral disease.

Rajasthan was worst hit by the disease last year, as over 15.50 lakh bovine animals were affected and over 75,800 of them died. Mr. Gehlot released the direct benefit transfer (DBT) payment amounting to ₹175 crore at a function here, in which he also inaugurated a three-day Rajasthan Kisan Mahotsava.

The Kamdhenu scheme, announced in the 2023-24 State budget, is one of the 10 welfare schemes for which the people are being registered at the ongoing inflation relief camps across the State. Mr. Gehlot said animal husbandry was major source of employment, in addition to agriculture, and the State government was paying full attention to the cattle rearers.

The insurance cover of ₹40,000 each for two animals in a family of cattle rearers with an annual income of ₹8 lakh is provided free of cost under the scheme, while those having annual income above this ceiling are required to pay a premium of ₹200 per animal per year.

The Kisan Mahotsava, which will continue till June 18, has displayed modern techniques for agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy, pisciculture and agricultural marketing. The event will facilitate interaction of farmers with agricultural experts and provide useful information on improved varieties of seeds and fertilisers as well as farm entrepreneurship.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria and Farmers’ Commission chairperson Mahadeo Singh Khandela were among those who attended the inaugural session of Kisan Mahotsava.