Ashok Gehlot rejects Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria’s resignation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected the resignation of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, who had taken the decision in the wake of the Congress’s dismal showing in the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Kataria released his resignation letter on a social media platform on May 26 and left for an ashram in Uttarakhand for “meditation”. On Friday evening, the Minister met Mr. Gehlot and reiterated his desire to resign. Sources in the CMO said Mr. Gehlot rejected the resignation and asked Mr. Kataria to continue in office and play his role in “good governance”. “At this difficult time when the election results are not favourable for the Congress, it is our moral responsibility to face the challenges ahead,” Mr. Gehlot reportedly told him.

Mr. Kataria had stated in his resignation letter that he considered it “morally inappropriate” to continue in the Cabinet after the party’s debacle.