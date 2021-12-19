Gehlot reiterates commitment to effective delivery of services

CM lays foundation of schemes worth ₹13,195 cr. on completion of 3 years of govt.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday reiterated his commitment to providing good governance, ensuring a transparent and accountable administration and making an effective delivery of services to the people. Mr. Gehlot made the announcement on the completion of three years of the Congress government in the State.

Mr. Gehlot launched and virtually laid the foundation of various works and schemes worth ₹13,195 crore on the occasion. He also inaugurated a four-day exhibition named Aapka Vishwas, Hamara Prayas [Your faith, our efforts], based on the State government’s achievements during the last three years, at Jawahar Kala Kendra here.

Mr. Gehlot said his government would continue to improve on its achievements and work with a commitment to “public service as the religion”. He said the people were willing to elect the Congress to power again in the 2023 Assembly election because of the government’s achievements and successful management of the pandemic.

“The change of government leads to important schemes being stopped. The people have seen our work in the limited time. We will continue working with the same spirit for the rest of our term,” Mr. Gehlot told reporters.

The works dedicated to people included those related to energy, water resources, public health engineering, urban development, local self-government, forest, agriculture, cooperative, dairy and industries departments. The exhibition was based on the achievements of 22 departments.

Good governance

Mr. Gehlot also discussed the issues of good governance and service delivery with the senior officers at the State Secretariat. He said more than 70% of the promises made in the Congress manifesto, since converted into a policy document, had been realised, while 87% of the budgetary announcements made in the last three years had been executed.