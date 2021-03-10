Gehlot refutes Centre’s claim on vaccine doses

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday refuted the claim of the Union Health Ministry that it had supplied 37.61 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the State, which had consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till Monday night. Mr. Gehlot said the Ministry’s figures were “totally wrong” and the State was facing a severe shortage of vaccines.
Mr. Gehlot said the State had received 31,45,340 vaccines till March 8, out of which 2,15,180 had been made available to the Armed Forces. “A total of 29,30,160 doses were available for beneficiaries as per the rules, while 23,26,975 doses were administered till March 8. Over 1.62 lakh vaccines were spoiled. This number was less than 10% allowed by the Centre,” he tweeted.
Mr. Gehlot appealed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to instruct his officers to not spread wrong information about Rajasthan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath