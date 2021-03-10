Gehlot refutes Centre’s claim on vaccine doses

‘Rajasthan facing severe shortage’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday refuted the claim of the Union Health Ministry that it had supplied 37.61 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the State, which had consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till Monday night. Mr. Gehlot said the Ministry’s figures were “totally wrong” and the State was facing a severe shortage of vaccines.

Mr. Gehlot said the State had received 31,45,340 vaccines till March 8, out of which 2,15,180 had been made available to the Armed Forces. “A total of 29,30,160 doses were available for beneficiaries as per the rules, while 23,26,975 doses were administered till March 8. Over 1.62 lakh vaccines were spoiled. This number was less than 10% allowed by the Centre,” he tweeted.

Mr. Gehlot appealed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to instruct his officers to not spread wrong information about Rajasthan.