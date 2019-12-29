Gehlot, Pilot lead flag march on foundation day of Congress

Congress workers, led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, took out a flag march from Shaheed Smarak to the Pradesh Congress Committee’s headquarters here on Saturday to mark the party’s 135th foundation day. The participants pledged to protect the Constitution and fight against the “anti-people” policies of BJP-led government at the Centre.

‘Save India’

The march was organised with the theme of “Save India, Save Constitution”, as the party workers raised slogans against the Centre’s policies, which, they said, had put the nation into turmoil and created unrest across the country. Mr. Pilot, who is also the PCC president, hoisted the Congress flag at the headquarters and administered an oath to the Preamble of the Constitution.

In addition to the Ministers and MLAs, the presidents of District Congress Committees and office-bearers of the party’s frontal organisations also attended the function. The Congress workers sang the national song and repeated the words, “We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved...”, after Mr. Pilot while taking oath.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gehlot said the Congress party had a legacy of sacrifice for the country, which was being questioned by the BJP and RSS. “Those who were informers of the British during the freedom movement are misleading the people about our legacy... This is outrageous,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the BJP was losing power in the States one after the other because of its wrong policies which were harming the people. “They are wearing a mask of democracy, but the people have recognised their true face. They are destroying democracy and trampling all constitutional values.”

Legacy of sacrifice

Mr. Gehlot took an exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the decisions of Jawaharlal Nehru in the years after Independence and said the first PM’s legacy was that of sacrifice and going to jail for the country. The ideology, policies and programmes of Congress had given strength to the country and kept it intact, he added.

Mr. Pilot called upon the party workers to take the message of saving the nation to the masses and work for upholding the constitutional norms. He said the Congress government had completed one year in the State and fulfilled the promises made to the people.