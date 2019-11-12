Gehlot meets Maharashtra MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the Congress MLAs-elect from Maharashtra on Tuesday night after the imposition of President’s Rule in the State. He reportedly spoke to the newly elected members, staying at a luxury resort near Jaipur since Friday, on the latest political developments.

Mr. Gehlot headed to the resort after arriving here from Punjab. AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and other Congress leaders were in the resort.

The Opposition BJP accused the Congress government of extending hospitality to the party's newly elected MLAs at the cost of its work for the people of Rajasthan. “The primary responsibility of the State government is the welfare of people here. The Congress has forgotten them,” former BJP Minister Arun Chaturvedi said.

Mr. Chaturvedi said the Maharashtra MLAs had been brought to the State and were being kept in a resort here with the “sole objective” of the formation of government by the Congress in that State. All the 44 MLAs were shifted to the Rajasthan resort in two phases on Friday and Saturday. The MLAs, who earlier visited the tourist destination in and around Jaipur, did not venture out of the resort on Tuesday. They went to Mr. Gehlot’s official residence for a dinner on Monday night.