Gehlot makes pitch for social security law ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls

January 18, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday., January 17, 2023, made a strong pitch for the enactment of a social security legislation by the BJP government at the Centre, to provide a safety net to the poor, destitute, underprivileged and elderly people across the country. Mr. Gehlot also called for a national debate on the issue with a rights-based approach.

“The two UPA regimes at the Centre had launched welfare measures, giving the right to education, information and food security as well as the rural employment guarantee, through the legislative route. The time has come to frame a similar law on the right to social security,” Mr. Gehlot said at a press conference here.

1 crore getting pensions

Interacting with journalists at the end of a two-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming camp) on the Rajasthan government’s performance, Mr. Gehlot said as many as 1 crore people were getting social security pensions in the State. “Social security is a policy norm across the world, even in the developed countries like the U.S., France and Britain... The needy families get funds on a weekly basis,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh was giving social security pensions to only 40 lakh to 50 lakh people, though its population was three times more than that of Rajasthan. The gap between the rich and the poor could be reduced through social security as a legal right, he added.

A resolution was passed in Chintan Shivir with the demand made by the State Cabinet for the enactment of a Central law on social security, at the earliest. Mr. Gehlot said the resolution would be shortly sent to the Centre on behalf of the State Cabinet.

Ahead of the State Assembly election scheduled later this year, Mr. Gehlot defended the Congress government’s move to restore the old pension scheme for the employees. “Despite facing criticism, the Rajasthan government was firm on its decision. It has been followed by a similar move in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said he would present the State Budget on February 8 during the upcoming Assembly session with special focus on youth, women and sportspersons. A similar focus on agriculture laid through a separate budget last year, had turned out to be successful with the launch of missions for 11 thematic areas, he said.

Providing transparency

In an apparent reference to former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s criticism of the State government on the recent paper leak issue, Mr. Gehlot said the masterminds of the crime had been arrested, several officers sacked and a large number of candidates, who appeared in the teachers’ recruitment exam, debarred from further tests. He said the Opposition BJP’s attack on the ruling Congress in the case, was meaningless.

While giving a warning that the BJP could foment trouble and raise communal passions in the run-up to the Assembly polls, the Chief Minister said the State government was committed to providing a transparent, accountable and sensitive administration. Mr. Gehlot said he had directed the officers to ensure the effective implementation of all government schemes for benefiting the common people.