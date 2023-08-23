Gehlot launches Mission-2030 to transform Rajasthan

August 23, 2023 02:54 am | Updated August 22, 2023 11:46 pm IST - JAIPUR

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday launched ‘Rajasthan Mission-2030’. The aim is to propel Rajasthan to the front row of developed States in the next seven years. Mr. Gehlot said suggestions would be sought from one crore people from all walks of life to prepare a vision document for the State’s progress.

Opinions would be sought from subject experts, academicians, students, traders, office workers and labourers till September 15 and the document will be ready at month’s end, Mr. Gehlot said while unveiling the mission at B.M. Birla Auditorium here. The Chief Minister also met people from several districts through video conferencing.

Mr. Gehlot affirmed that the vision document had nothing to do with State Assembly elections. “It will spell out our dream for 2030 and guide us in policies and programmes to ensure a bright future for Rajasthan,” he said. The State had already achieved significant progress in sectors such as health and education, he added.

“Mission-2030 should be on everyone’s agenda. Fifty years ago, Rajasthan faced drought and water crises frequently and even the district headquarters looked like small towns without basic amenities,” Mr. Gehlot said, adding that the State had come a long way and should aspire to join the league of developed States.

The Chief Minister said though Rajasthan had emerged as a model State in social security, health, women’s empowerment and infrastructure development, challenges still remained in several sectors. While exploration continues for crude oil and an oil refinery is being set up in Barmer, vast quantities of mineral wealth is yet to be tapped, he said.

Mr. Gehlot launched a web portal through which people can share suggestions. A special team will also reach out to people to obtain their views, while a toll-free number, contests, essay competitions and face-to-face surveys will also collect suggestions.

Mr. Gehlot urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce a Bill in Parliament to provide the right to social justice to all. He said the Centre had gone back on its promise to give national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, which would benefit 13 districts of the State. The Congress government was implementing the project with its own resources, he said.

