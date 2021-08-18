Gehlot govt. looks to make mining auction transparent

Study done on process in four States

The Rajasthan government intends to adopt a transparent process for mining auction and data sharing following a study of mining operations in four States. The study has found Odisha’s technology-based system suitable for replication in view of its target for collecting revenue worth ₹30,000 crore from mining activities.

The models adopted in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka were also found effective in the study. Additional Chief Secretary (Mines & Petroleum) Subodh Agarwal said here on Wednesday that new technology and equipment would be acquired and the process modernised in the State.

Four teams had recently visited the mining blocks in the four States and studied the innovations, modern technological applications and online data sharing methods adopted there. “We need to adopt similar procedures in Rajasthan with the emphasis on exploration of minerals through scientific methods,” Dr. Agarwal said.

Odisha model

At a presentation on the study’s findings on Odisha, the officials pointed out that the revenue was mainly earned through the mining of iron ore, chromite, manganese and graphite. Odisha has a quality testing laboratory as well as the facility for X-ray fluorescence analysis of minerals, which has helped in speedy development of mining sector.