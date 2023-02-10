ADVERTISEMENT

Gehlot goof-up: Rajasthan CM reads out excerpts of previous budget, uproar in House

February 10, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Jaipur

As soon as CM Gehlot made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, BJP MLAs protested.

PTI

A file photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking in the Assembly in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

In a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, February 10, 2023, read out excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24.

As soon as the Chief Minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House.

Speaker C.P. Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half-an-hour.

After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

