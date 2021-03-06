Coronavirus | Gehlot gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Rajasthan CM urges people to get themselves vaccinated without fail on their turn

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Health Minister Raghu Sharma received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on Friday. Mr. Gehlot called upon the people to get themselves vaccinated without fail on their turn in view of a surge in the number of infections reported in several States.

Mr. Gehlot said about 25% of the country’s vaccination was being carried out in Rajasthan, with 2 lakh to 2.25 lakh doses being administered per day. “Along with the vaccination, we need to diligently follow all the COVID-19 protocols so that we don’t lose the battle against the disease,” he told reporters after his inoculation.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the epidemic had been largely controlled in Rajasthan because of the State government’s “excellent management” during the last one year, to which the medical fraternity had made a significant contribution. He said the people should not hesitate to visit a doctor if they had any symptoms.