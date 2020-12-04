Other States

Gehlot flays Centre over fuel price hike

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursdays said the increase in the prices of diesel, petrol and LPG cylinders amounted to “betrayal with the people”.

He pointed out that crude oil rates had reduced to less than $50 per barrel in the international market.

