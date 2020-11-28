Gehlot flays BJP for ‘negative politics’

‘Party leaders’ remarks smack of their anti-democratic mindset’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday lambasted the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party for indulging in “negative politics” by raising doubts about the COVID-19 management and making “senseless remarks” about the future of the Congress government. Mr. Gehlot said the people in the State were agitated over the BJP’s politics.

‘Destabilising govt.’

Reacting to a series of statements, allegations and remarks made by some senior BJP leaders during the last few days, Mr. Gehlot said the Opposition party was trying to destabilise the State government by using “money and muscle power”.

He said the BJP was frustrated ever since it failed to topple the government here after forming the governments through horse-trading in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

“The recent remarks of BJP leaders claiming that the State government will fall, mid-term elections will be held and the MLAs could leave the ruling party any time smack of their anti-democratic mindset,” Mr. Gehlot said.

The leaders included Gulab Chand Kataria, Arun Chaturvedi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jaskaur Meena.

The senior Congress leader said the BJP had utterly failed to play the role of a responsible Opposition during the pandemic and was creating fear among the public at the instance of its central leaders.

Battle against COVID-19

“The people will never accept such immoral acts and will give a befitting reply to them... We will win the battle against COVID-19,” Mr. Gehlot said. The Chief Minister pointed out that even the BJP leaders, who had recovered from infection, had praised the State government's COVID-19 management. Despite the virus spreading fast in the winter season after festivals and wedding events, the Congress government had succeeded in restricting the death rate to less than 1% and made excellent arrangements of oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators for the patients, he said.