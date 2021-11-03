Gehlot emerges stronger after victory in Assembly bypolls

Rajasthan Chief Minister likely to carry out much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle on his terms

On the verge of completing three years during his third stint, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has emerged stronger after the victory of the party at both the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad seats in the Assembly byelections. With Mr. Gehlot’s consolidated position, the tussle between the rival factions in the ruling party will get diminished in the coming days.

Mr. Gehlot is likely to carry out the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle and make political appointments shortly after the Deepavali festival. The exercise will be taken up on Mr. Gehlot’s own terms with an explicit message that the Congress can form the Government again if the 2023 elections are fought under his leadership.

Raje conspicuous by her absence

Faced with Mr. Gehlot’s heightened stature, the faction-ridden Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is set to grasp the significance of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who was sidelined during the selection of candidates. After the tickets were denied to the leaders considered close to her, Ms. Raje was conspicuous by her absence in the election campaign.

The BJP may attribute its humiliating defeat at the both seats, where it was relegated to third and fourth positions, to the alleged misuse of government machinery, but its disregard of the sentiments of the local party workers deprived it of getting advantage of the sympathy factor. The prolonged farmers’ agitation and unchecked rise in petrol, LPG and edible oil prices were also among the major factors responsible for the defeat.

While the rift in the BJP may intensify with the blame for the poor show being shifted on State president Satish Poonia, the Congress high command has received a message in no uncertain terms that Mr. Gehlot’s popularity remains intact. The bypolls’ campaign was entirely controlled by the Chief Minister, who addressed half-a-dozen rallies in the two constituencies, while his former deputy Sachin Pilot went to the region only once, on the day of filing of nominations.

As part of the electoral strategy, Mr. Gehlot selected MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat’s wife Preeti Shaktawat as the party candidate in Vallabhnagar despite the deceased legislator having been a staunch loyalist of Mr. Pilot. Mr. Shaktawat was one of the 18 MLAs who had shifted outside the State along with Mr. Pilot during his rebellion last year.

As Ms. Shaktawat has won riding on the sympathy wave, Mr. Gehlot can be said to have got a “disgruntled MLA” in his favour. Moreover, the Congress has snatched the Dhariawad seat from the BJP, which had won there in the last two Assembly elections, and increased its tally to 108 in the 200-member House, further strengthening the position of Mr. Gehlot in the State politics.

Sikar-based political analyst Ashfaq Kayamkhani said on Wednesday the victory of the Congress now and two others earlier this year had indicated to the lack of anti-incumbency wave and proved people’s satisfaction over the handling of the pandemic. Since 2018 when it took over power, the Congress has won six of the eight Assembly bypolls held after the deaths or resignations.

Emergence of smaller parties

Though the wrong selection of candidates and their poor performance led to the BJP’s decimation, the emergence of smaller parties in the tribal-dominated Udaipur division, where the bypolls were held, may pose a strong challenge to both the Congress and the BJP in the 2023 elections.

In Vallabhnagar, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Udai Lal Dangi was the runner-up, while Bharatiya Tribal Party’s rebel Thawarchand Damor bagged the second position in Dhariawad.