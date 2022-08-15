Gehlot defends public welfare schemes in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a function at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on the occasion of 76th Independence Day in Jaipur on Monday, August 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the public welfare schemes launched by his government could not be termed freebies as they provided social security to the people and extended support to the poor and needy.

Mr. Gehlot said one crore people in the State were at present getting pensions in different segments.

Mr. Gehlot’s remarks in his speech at the Independence Day function at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here came as a reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement cautioning the people against the revadi (freebie) culture under which votes were sought by promising freebies. Mr. Modi had affirmed that this could prove “very dangerous” for the development of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gehlot said weekly payments were made to the poor and the elderly in developed countries and it was the responsibility of the government to implement schemes for welfare of citizens.

“The Rajasthan model for healthcare and social security should be adopted at the national level and the Centre should make available similar facilities to all people in the country,” he said.

Without making a direct reference to the death of a Dalit boy who was allegedly assault by a teacher in Jalore district, Mr. Gehlot said those who talked about religion should also pay attention to the discrimination faced by Dalits and tribals.

“If we want democracy to function, our biggest concern should be elimination of untouchability, persecution and inequality,” he said.

The Chief Minister said tolerance should be promoted as an “essential element” of democracy and the Opposition should not be treated as an enemy, as the governments at the Centre and in different States were formed and run on the basis of ideology.

At another function of the Pradesh Congress Committee at Shaheed Smarak here, Mr. Gehlot said the party workers were getting full respect within the organisation and there was no basis for questioning it.

He said some leaders were trying to instigate the party workers on the issue, but it would not affect the ruling party in the State.