Gehlot dares RSS to become a political party and fight polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday dared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to convert itself into a political party and fight elections, instead of controlling its political front from behind the curtain and acting like an “extra-constitutional authority”. He said the RSS had no role in the Independence movement and framing of the Constitution.

Mr. Gehlot made the remarks on the second day of a special session of the State Assembly convened here to mark 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

The two-day session turned into a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP, with both the parties accusing each other of undermining constitutional values.

Replying to the debate as the Leader of the House, Mr. Gehlot said the RSS was enjoying power without any responsibility, as no Minister or Chief Minister was appointed without its consent.

“The RSS and the BJP have no faith in the Constitution. They only pay lip service to constitutional norms because they want to win elections in democracy,” he said.

‘BJP exposed’

Mr. Gehlot took a dig at the recent political developments in Maharashtra, while affirming that the BJP had been exposed by the way President’s Rule was revoked early in the morning and the Chief Minister and Deputy CM were sworn in.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi lost no time in congratulating them. Does it prove the dictum Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai?” he asked.

Amid interruptions by the BJP MLAs, Mr. Gehlot targeted Mr. Modi for his working style and decisions like demonetisation and the GST implementation.

The Chief Minister said BJP’s dream of making a Congress-free India would never succeed, as parliamentary democracy had taken firm roots in the country only because of the consistent efforts and prolonged struggle of the Congress.

The House witnessed noisy scenes when Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria made a reference to the Ram temple and accused the Congress of not making efforts to resolve the long-pending Ayodhya dispute.