Gehlot criticises ‘ghoonghat’ custom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday criticised the custom of ‘ghoonghat’' (veil) practised in the rural areas and called for its eradication for ensuring women’s empowerment.

Mr. Gehlot affirmed that the custom of covering women’s faces with veil, which had its origin in a “bygone era”, was a deterrent to women’s progress.

“Time has changed, but we still see women covering themselves with ghoonghat... what is the justification for continuing with this practice? Women cannot progress till their veil exists,” Mr. Gehlot said while addressing a programme marking the completion of 20 years of a women’s group, Ekal Nari Shakti Sangathan.

Mr. Gehlot said women could play a meaningful role in nation building if they were not confined to homes and forced to cover their faces. He asked the women to move forward with strength and assured the State government’s support to them.

Child marriage concern

Ekal Nari Shakti Sangathan works for the welfare and empowerment of widows and single and deserted women. Mr. Gehlot also laid emphasis on eradicating the practice of child marriage.

Among others, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh attended the programme.