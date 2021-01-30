Gehlot condemns FIRs against Tharoor, scribes

JAIPUR

30 January 2021 01:12 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday strongly condemned the first information reports registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six senior journalists over the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

Mr. Gehlot said the FIRs were “clearly an attempt to intimidate and harass” the Opposition as well as the media. “Systematic targeting of [the] Opposition and media goes against every norm of democracy,” he tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising