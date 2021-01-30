Other States

Gehlot condemns FIRs against Tharoor, scribes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday strongly condemned the first information reports registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six senior journalists over the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

Mr. Gehlot said the FIRs were “clearly an attempt to intimidate and harass” the Opposition as well as the media. “Systematic targeting of [the] Opposition and media goes against every norm of democracy,” he tweeted.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 1:13:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gehlot-condemns-firs-against-tharoor-scribes/article33700154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY