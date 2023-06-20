Gehlot clears ₹13.48 crore for promoting religious tourism in Rajasthan

June 20, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - JAIPUR

The Congress government in Rajasthan has sanctioned funds amounting to ₹13.48 crore for development projects at temples and dargahs in three districts to promote pilgrimage and religious tourism. The religious places are situated in Nagaur, Jaisalmer and Alwar districts.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the allocation of funds for development works at religious places in the 2023-24 State Budget presented in the Assembly on February 10 this year.

Prominent among the places where the works will be undertaken and new facilities created are Ghatveshwar Mahadeve temple and Dargah Hazrat Shamsuddin Saman Diwan in Nagaur, Kale Dungar Rai temple in Jaisalmer and Mataji temple at Bansur Fort in Alwar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government had earlier sought suggestions from religious leaders, priests of temples and Mutawallis of dargarhs to improve facilities at the pilgrim centres and the places of religious significances. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that his government wanted to develop the State as a “centre of religious tourism”, for which the places of worship should be equipped with all kinds of facilities.

Last month, the Congress government had arranged hoisting of yellow flags with ‘Om’ written on them atop all the 593 temples managed by the Devasthan Department to mark Guru Pushya Samyog, considered an auspicious occasion of planetary movements. It is considered a favourable day for mantras, yantras, worshipping and solemnisation.

Amid the scepticism over the adoption of a “soft Hindutva” line ahead of this year’s Assembly election, the State government has also organised Devdarshan Yatras for senior citizens and held Hanuman Chalisa and Akhand Ramayana recitals in different temples.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.