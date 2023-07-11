Gehlot approves teachers’ interface programme for training in prestigious institutions

July 11, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for starting the Teacher Interface for Excellence (TIE) programme, as part of which the teachers of government universities, colleges and polytechnic colleges will get training in prestigious institutions of the country and abroad. A target has been set to train 500 teachers from across the State this year.

The State government will spend ₹23.50 crore on research and training facilities for teachers during 2023-24, while the Higher Education Department will shortly issue detailed guidelines for the TIE programme.

The launch of the new programme is expected to improve the quality of education as well as the level of research in higher educational institutions and further strengthen their performance in the grading provided by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Official sources said here on July 10 that the selected teachers would learn about new technologies and innovations which could be applied while teaching the students. The training programmes under TIE will be organised for a period of one to six months.

The training will be imparted to the teachers in the prestigious foreign institutions with the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking of 1 to 100 and national institutions with the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking of 1 to 100. The Rajasthan State Faculty Development Academy will operate the TIE programme.

The sources said the teachers would get acquainted with new educational policies and programmes during the training, which would enable them to apply the principles to their own teaching and research methodologies.