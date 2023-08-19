Gehlot announces 15% increase in honorarium for women involved in rural livelihood projects

August 19, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 18 announced a 15% increase in the honorarium paid to women associated with the rural livelihood projects being run by the Rajasthan Grameen Ajeevika Vikas Parishad. The women will also get interest-free loans worth ₹1,000 crore for agricultural and non-farm works.

Addressing a ‘Sakhi Sammelan’ in Sitapura industrial area here, Mr. Gehlot said the women’s self-help groups (SHGs) engaged in several income-generating activities were making a significant contribution to the State’s development. “Women’s enterprises and innovations have boosted their confidence, enabling them to work in the spirit of cooperation,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot disbursed loans to the tune of ₹702 crore, released by banks, Mahila Nidhi and under the Watershed Development Convergence and Livelihood Promotion Assistance on the occasion. He said about 43 lakh women members of the 3.60 lakh SHGs formed under the Ajeevika Vikas Parishad had already received loans of ₹4,774 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister launched the Samarth Sakhi Yojana, rural segment of the Indira Rasoi Yojana, integrated farming cluster programme and the Digital Sakhi Yojana during the programme. He interacted with the SHG members in Ajmer, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Jodhpur, Sikar, Udaipur and Churu district through video conferencing.

The Mahila Nidhi, established as State’s first-ever women’s cooperative fund, has been extending timely loan facility for women enterprises. The fund is operated entirely by women and acts as a complementary body to the formal banking system. Mr. Gehlot has already approved a proposal to give 8% interest subsidy on loans obtained by the SHG members from Mahila Nidhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT