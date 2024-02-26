Geeta Koda, lone Congress MP in Jharkhand, joins BJP

February 26, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - BHAGALPUR

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Congress has got a big jolt as its lone MP in Jharkhand Geeta Koda on February 26 joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ranchi.

Ms. Koda, wife of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Madhu Koda, won the 2019 Lok Sabha seat from Singhbhum by defeating the BJP candidate Lakshman Giluwa. She joined the party in the presence of Jharkhand BJP State president Babulal Marandi and Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri.

Unhappy with Congress

Congress sources said that she was unhappy with the party for a long time after being sidelined. She contested for the first time in 2009 Assembly election and became MLA by defeating the BJP candidate from Jagannathpur seat.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, she contested from Singhbhum parliamentary seat but faced defeat. However, the same year she contested Assembly polls and secured victory.

After joining the party, Ms. Koda asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established the rich tradition and culture of the country. Praising Mr. Modi, she said that under the PM’s leadership, Indian civilization has reached the world stage and the country is developing.

‘Party workers neglected’

Regarding the circumstances leading to his exit from the Congress, Ms. Koda said: “For the past several days, I realised that the Congress party was neglecting the party workers. Several times, I have told the top leadership of the party that nobody is happy with the way the party is functioning. However, the Congress party never paid any attention to my suggestions. When the party will not listen to its own representative then there was no reason to be in the party so I decided to quit it.”

She also asserted that except PM Modi, no other person can develop Jharkhand.

Possible Lok Sabha ticket

Asked about any assurance from the BJP with regard to securing a Lok Sabha ticket in the upcoming general election, Ms. Koda said: “I have joined the party as a worker and have not put any conditions before the BJP. I have joined the party to spread the ideology and work of Modi ji.”

Mr. Marandi posted a message on X saying, “Impressed by the public welfare works of the Prime Minister and the policies of BJP, the hard-working MP, Geeta Koda ji joined the BJP today. Welcome and congratulations to the BJP family.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren pointed out that there would be no impact on the grand alliance in the State despite Ms Koda leaving the Congress.

