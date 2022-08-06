Other States

Gave financial aid to kin of 789 farmers who died during stir against farm laws: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann | Photo Credit: PTI
CUE API Chandigarh August 06, 2022 19:20 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:20 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government has completed the process of providing financial assistance to families of 789 farmers, who lost their lives during the course of the agitation against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws.

Mr. Mann said the family of the each farmer has been given Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance, amounting to ₹39.55 crore in total.

The farmers died because of various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and other ailments.

The state government is duty bound to safeguard the interests of farmers and their families, Mr. Mann said, adding that every promise made to them will be fulfilled, according to an official statement.

The CM reiterated that his government is committed to bail out farmers from the current agrarian crisis.

His government has already introduced an alternative crop in the form of green gram, the purchase of which is being done at a minimum support price, he said.

Mr. Mann said the state government also gave financial assistance to the farmers who opted for direct seeding of rice.

