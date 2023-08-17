ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Saha appointed interim V-C of BCKV

August 17, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has appointed Dr. Gautam Saha as the interim Vice-Chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV), a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Mr. Saha, the professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Meteorology and Physics of the varsity, was appointed as the interim Vice-Chancellor late on Tuesday.

Show-cause notice

Notably, Mr. Bose had, in May, issued a show-cause notice to Vice-Chancellors of six State universities, including BCKV, seeking an explanation for their inability to submit weekly reports to the Raj Bhavan on time. The Governor is the Chancellor of the State universities.

