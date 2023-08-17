Gautam Saha appointed interim V-C of BCKV

August 17, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has appointed Dr. Gautam Saha as the interim Vice-Chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV), a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Mr. Saha, the professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Meteorology and Physics of the varsity, was appointed as the interim Vice-Chancellor late on Tuesday.

Show-cause notice

Notably, Mr. Bose had, in May, issued a show-cause notice to Vice-Chancellors of six State universities, including BCKV, seeking an explanation for their inability to submit weekly reports to the Raj Bhavan on time. The Governor is the Chancellor of the State universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.