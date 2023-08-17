HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gautam Saha appointed interim V-C of BCKV

August 17, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has appointed Dr. Gautam Saha as the interim Vice-Chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV), a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Mr. Saha, the professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Meteorology and Physics of the varsity, was appointed as the interim Vice-Chancellor late on Tuesday.

Show-cause notice

Notably, Mr. Bose had, in May, issued a show-cause notice to Vice-Chancellors of six State universities, including BCKV, seeking an explanation for their inability to submit weekly reports to the Raj Bhavan on time. The Governor is the Chancellor of the State universities.

Related Topics

universities and colleges / West Bengal

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.