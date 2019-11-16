Gautam Navlakha gets interim protection from arrest till December 2

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to activist-journalist Gautam Navlakha till December 2 for his role in the Elgaar Parishad case.

A single Bench of Justice P.D. Naik was hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Mr. Navlakha on November 4. However, the same Bench had directed him to go to sessions court first.

After the Pune sessions court rejected his plea, he moved the HC again.

The court said the plea will be heard along with that of another co-accused Prof Anand Teltumbde who too has been granted protection from arrest from HC.

While refusing to quash the FIR filed against him by the Pune Police, a division Bench of HC had held, “we are satisfied that the investigating agency has material to connect Mr. Navlakha in the subject crime. The investigation is still in progress. Considering the nature and magnitude of the conspiracy, in our opinion, the investigating agency is required to be given sufficient time to unearth the evidence against Mr. Navlakha especially when the scope of investigation is not restricted to Bhima-Koregoan incident but activities leading to the incident and subsequent activities as well are the subject matter of investigation.”

In an affidavit filed by the Pune Police in Mr. Teltumbde’s case, the prosecution had said, “there is incriminating evidence against him and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act under which he has been booked does not allow for anticipatory bail.”