Gaurav Gogoi appointed head of Congress committee on BTR

08 August 2021 12:22 IST

‘The committee would look into ways to strengthen the party from the grassroots’

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah has constituted a committee, under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, to take stock of organizational matters in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR).

The committee would look into ways to strengthen the party from the grassroots, including frontal organizations, cells and departments, the party's Media department chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma said on August 8.

Besides, the Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha, the other members of the committee are MLAs Jadav Swargiary and Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar, Bisti Basumatary, Shankar Prasad Roy, Jewel Tudu and Klengdon Ingti.

The convenor of the committee is Bhaskar Dahal, Ms. Sharma added.