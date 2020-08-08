Gauhati University to resume classes, reopen hostels from September

It is subject to any changes the University Grants Commission may come up with, it says

A week after the Assam government set September 1 as the tentative date for reopening schools and colleges after the COVID-19 break, the Gauhati University has decided to resume regular classes from September 1.

“This is for the information of all concerned that the Gauhati University is preparing to restart regular classes for post-graduate (PG) 4th semester, under-graduate (UG) 6th semester, LLB 6th semester and BALLB, BBALLB and B.COM LLB 10th semester,” the university said in a notification.

Hostels will also be reopened and exams for UG and PG students with physical presence of the students will be held from September 22 and September 25 respectively, it said.

“The matter has reference to the proposed government guidelines, notified by the Commissioner and Secretary, Higher Education, Assam, for reopening of degree colleges from September 1.”

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on August 1 said: “We are mentally preparing” to reopen schools and colleges from September 1 “pending the Central government’s approval”. However, schools will be allowed to let in students only from Class V with limited students.

Onus on Vice-Chancellors

He also said the COVID-19 situation would be evaluated before a final decision while putting the onus on reopening universities on the Vice-Chancellors.

According to the Gauhati University notification, resuming classes was subject to any changes the University Grants Commission may come up with.

Assam had relaxed lockdown restrictions from August 3. Though the rate of infection has come down to below 4%, more and more people have been testing positive.

Till Friday, the State had 55,496 cases including 132 deaths. The number of active cases is 18,137.

The Gauhati University unit of the All Assam Students’ Union has been bombarding digital platforms with short videos opposing the draft Environment Impact Assessment 2020 notification. Leaders of the union said they have received more than a 1,000 videos opposing the notification that they feel would destroy the fragile ecosystem of Assam and the rest of the northeast.