Gauhati University offered unapproved courses: CAG

The Gauhati University has jeopardised the career prospects of nearly 74,000 students and collected ₹39 crore as enrolment fees from them by offering 21 unapproved courses through its distance learning centre for seven years, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said in a report.

False affidavits

The findings of the CAG, tabled during the ongoing Winter Session of the Assam Assembly, also say that the oldest university of the Northeast had submitted multiple false affidavits to the University Grants Commission, assuring the Commission that it will not start any new distance course without approval.

The CAG said that the Indira Gandhi National Open University, with approval of the Distance Education Council, had recognised the Institute of Distance and Open Learning of the Gauhati University in August 2010 for offering eight courses for three years from 2010-11.

“It was specifically instructed that IDOL, GU, shall not offer any other course through distance mode other than the eight courses,” the report said, adding that later the approval was extended by the UGC for five more years from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

“Audit observed that IDOL, GU, had offered 21 unapproved courses beyond the approved eight courses through Open and Distance Learning mode during the year 2010-11 to 2016-17,” the CAG said.

It pointed out that the DEC and the IGNOU had clearly stated in July 2013 that courses offered by the GU through distance mode other than the eight approved courses were not recognised by the DEC and such degrees were not valid for jobs in central government services.

“Audit also observed that 73,912 students were enrolled in 19 courses out of 21 unapproved courses during the year 2010-11 to 2016-17 and the GU collected fees of ₹39.06 crore,” the report highlighted.