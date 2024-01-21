Gauhati University asked to initiate action against teacher who criticised Assam CM

January 21, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he had asked the Vice-Chancellor of the Gauhati University to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Akhil Ranjan Dutta, the head of the university’s Department of Political Science.

The action has been sought for criticising the Chief Minister for the latter’s alleged derogatory remarks about scholar Hiren Gohain.

“I have directed the Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the professor. As a faculty member, he frequently criticises the Chief Minister, which is unacceptable,” Dr. Sarma told journalists on Sunday.

“There are codes of conduct that must be adhered to. A university professor should express his thoughts within limitations. The Assam government pays salaries to university faculties,” he said, adding that legislation would be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session for applying Civil Service Conduct Rules to professors critical of the Chief Minister.

He defended his “assessment” of Dr. Gohain for having “insulted” Bhupen Hazarika, a cultural icon.

Students of the department have condemned the Chief Minister for targeting Professor Dutta and accusing him of being irregular in classes. In a statement, the students said allegations that the professor played truant were baseless.

“We earnestly urge the Chief Minister to withdraw his remarks and allegations at the earliest,” they said.

