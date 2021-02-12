Gauhati High Court rejects plea to keep 7 suspended NPF MLAs off Assembly

The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has dismissed two interlocutory applications filed by the Naga People’s Front (NPF) that sought to keep seven of its suspended MLAs off the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.
The seventh session of the 13th State Assembly began on Friday.
The applications were dismissed pending a final verdict on a plea by the seven MLAs challenging the maintainability of a writ petition relating to their disqualification.
The suspended MLAs are E.E. Pangteang, Eshak Konyak, Kejong Chang, B.S. Nganlang Phom, Toyang Chang, N. Thongwang Konyak and C.L. John.
The court ruled that there was no merit in passing a judgement to restrain the seven MLAs from attending the Assembly session as the petition relating to their disqualification was in the pendency stage.
The NPF had suspended the seven legislators from the party’s membership in April 2019 for defying its decision to support Congress candidate K.L. Chishi in the Lok Sabha polls that year. They backed the candidate put up by the ruling combine of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the BJP.
Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer dismissed the NPF’s disqualification petition in July 2020, prompting the Opposition party to challenge his judgement in court. The petition to restrain the seven from entering the Assembly was filed on February 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath